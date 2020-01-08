Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Drunk farmer who drove off on three wheels after crash was ‘traced in bush’ by police
Aberdeen's The Press and Journal wins our Headline of the Day Award, thanks to a nomination from that excellent firm HE Translations.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment