Sunday, January 19, 2020
Shrewsbury Prison from above, 1927
As well as the town's prison, this also shows the Severn and Shrewsbury railway station.
The poet Housman adds:
There sleeps in Shrewsbury jail to-night, Or wakes, as may betide, A better lad, if things went right, Than most that sleep outside.
