Monday, January 06, 2020
Norman Baker: Shipping Forecast
Thanks to Paul Walter on Liberal Democrat Voice for posting this track from Norman Baker's solo LP Staying Blue.
Paul also has news of an album involving another former Lib Dem MP - Greg Mulholland.
Being a folk song fan I got Summercross from the local Otley arts shop over the road from the old Argos shop in Otley.You can also get it on the net. Crowd funded, about the history of the area.
