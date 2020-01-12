No plans for a paperback edition of David Cameron's memoirs

Booksellers tell me that there appear to be no immediate plans to publish For the Record in paperback. When I inquire, the former PM's factotum Laurence Mann confirms no publication date has been set.And who would want to read the paperback if they did read it?
The mess Britain finds it in is down to Cameron's strange mixture of cowardice and overconfidence.
As Tim writes:
Cameron appears to have withdrawn in terror to his garden shed and has not seen fit to emit a single Tweet since December 13, when his long-time rival Boris Johnson secured his Commons majority.It's like I blogged back in October, the public schools' weakness is now the character of its old boys.
