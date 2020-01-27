Monday, January 27, 2020

Lib Dem council backs return of rails to Cirencester


Liberal Democrat controlled Cotswold District Council has donated £13,000 to ensure that a feasibility study of the reopening of the railway line from Kemble to Cirencester can be conducted.

The line was closed to passengers in 1964 and to goods traffic the following year. Later Cirencester's ring road was built over part of it.

But that has not stopped the reopening campaign. You can find detailed plans on the Cirencester Community Railway site.
