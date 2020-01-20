Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, January 20, 2020
Moving the House of Lords to York
Maybe moving the House of Lords to York isn't practical. Maybe it's the sort of idea that good for a newspaper column but can't survive in the real world.
Still, Britain does have a bad case of overcentralisation. London is our political, commercial and cultural capital. Other countries manage to spread the jam more fairly.
And shouldn't the Liberal Democrats be full of exciting, radical idea for solving this problem? What I have heard today is us speaking up for the status quo.
I admit I am biased: I love York and went to university there. But I would like to hear what the Lib Dem answer to London's overweening importance is if it's not this.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 8:29 pm
1 comment:
Move everything BUT the House of Lords to York?
