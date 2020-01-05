Sunday, January 05, 2020

The Byrds: Eight Miles High



Released in 1966 and, says Wikipedia, influenced by Ravi Shankar and John Coltrane,Eight Miles High was influential in developing psychedelic rock, raga rock and psychedelic pop.

Critics - and this is still Wikipedia talking - often cite it as the first psychedelic rock song.

I would only add that, while this single version lasts just three and a half minutes, there are any number of live performances online that last several days.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)