Keith Vaz is the new chair of Leicester East Constituency Labour Party as police investigate alleged assault

If you thought you had heard the last of former Labour MP and part-time washing machine salesman Keith Vaz you were wrong.
This evening he was elected chair of the constituency party in his old seat of Leicester East.
If you want to know why this may cause some disquiet, have a read of Vaz's Wikipedia entry.
And there's more.
The Leicester Mercury reports:
A woman has claimed she was assaulted when she was barred from entering a meeting in which Keith Vaz was elected chairman of the Leicester East Constituency Labour Party.
The Labour activist says she suffered an injury to her right wrist as she attempted to get into the meeting at Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre, in Belgrave, Leicester, on Tuesday night.
She told LeicestershireLive she visited a police station and a walk-in centre to get treatment after the meeting.
Leicestershire Police has confirmed it is investigating the allegation.
