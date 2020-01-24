Six of the Best 906

Jonathan Freedland.
But certain Beeb programmes may be taking us there. Here's Fiona Sturges on Question Time: "At a time of entrenched tribalism, experts remain thin on the ground while showboating 'characters' reign supreme. As contrarian columnists spew bile on one side, terrified junior ministers trot out pre-rehearsed platitudes on the other. Meanwhile, viewers roar in fury on social media."
Gráinne O’Hare recommends a podcast on the history of general elections.
"When it comes to brain development, time in the classroom may be less important than time on the playground." Jon Hamilton on the power of play.
Sam Dresser explains why Margaret Mead became a hate figure for the right.
"In the early 1960s, Boothby, known throughout his life as Bob, was one of the country’s more famous politicians, albeit now in the House of Lords." Rob Baker introduces to a scandalous figure.
