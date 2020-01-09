Nick Harvey on Jo Swinson's "catastrophic mistake"

Nick Harvey, former Liberal Democrat chief executive and for MP for North Devon, has a letter in the new Private Eye.
It concludes:
Though I had departed by then, the Lib Dem pivot on 28 October to back an election appears to have been taken that weekend under SNP pressure, and Labour left Labour no choice but to follow suit.
It was a catastrophic mistake, gift-wrapping everything wanted and handing it to him for Christmas... majority government, Brexit, and given the state of the Labour Party, potentially ten years in office.
Defeated Lib Dem MPs, Jo Swinson among them, paid a heavy price for her disastrous miscalculation.
