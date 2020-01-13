Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, January 13, 2020
Layla Moran: Labour and Lib Dems should "bury the hatchet"
And she doesn't mean in each other's heads either.
A pact with Labour is unlikely to work - parties cannot deliver their supporters en bloc to another party in the way activists fantasise - but we should remember the success of 1997 when the two parties concentrated on fighting the Conservatives.
