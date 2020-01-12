Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Tony Robinson on Mick Aston and Time Team
Time Team, like Go With Noakes, was a programme that made you happy.
Good people doing interesting things in the British countryside. What more can you ask for?
Here Tony Robinson celebrates the long glory years of Time Team.
Note the mention for W.G. Hoskins and his The Making of the English Landscape.
