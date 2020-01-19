Sunday, January 19, 2020

Kevin Ayers: Stranger in Blue Suede Shoes



Time for some more Kevin Ayers.

This track from his album Whatevershebringswesing was relesed as a single in 1971 and again in 1976, but failed to chart both times.

But who cares about that?
1 comment:

richard gaughran said...

The lyric comes back to me from time to time but I’ve no idea when/where I originally heard it.

19 January, 2020 13:55

