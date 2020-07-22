A 1969 film on comedy by Marty Feldman

Marty Feldman conquered radio comedy in the 1960s as one of the two writers of Round the Horne and then television comedy as a performer in his own shows.
After that he went into films with diminishing returns. He died 1982 at the age of only 48.
Made in 1969, this film expounds his view of comedy and features contributions from Peter Sellers, Eric Morecambe and Denis Norden among others.
The jazz singer Annie Ross also appears. I watched this film at bedtime last night and when I looked at Twitter in the night I came across this news:
Annie Ross — the veteran jazz singer, actress and founding member of the historic vocal trio Lambert, Hendricks & Ross — died on Tuesday, four days before her 90th birthday.https://t.co/mXMccYeV97— NPR (@NPR) July 22, 2020
