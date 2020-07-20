Monday, July 20, 2020

Joan Dowling: A Star in the Making (1947)



Praising the Rank and File British cinema blog last week I mentioned the British actress Joan Dowling, who took her own life at the age of 26.

Since then I have found this Pathe newsreel about her, made when she was 19.
