Monday, July 20, 2020
Joan Dowling: A Star in the Making (1947)
Praising the Rank and File British cinema blog last week I mentioned the British actress Joan Dowling, who took her own life at the age of 26.
Since then I have found this Pathe newsreel about her, made when she was 19.
