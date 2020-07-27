Lord Bonkers' Diary: Joy Division - what a charming girl she was!

Monday
The wireless brings sad news of the death of the composer Ennio Morricone, best known for his theme for the film One Upon a time in Rutland. This was the best known of the ‘pork pie westerns’ that did so much to revive the film industry hereabouts, my own studios included, but by no means the only one.
The critics also praise 3.10 to Manton Junction, High Leicestershire Drifter and A Bullet for the Lord Lieutenant. Yet it is to Once Upon a Time that I return. Who can forget its opening scene, set at a polling station, where a teller and the presiding officer glare at one another for 40 minutes without dialogue in a dispute over whether the former’s rosette is too large?
At least the government has finally stumped up some cash to keep us arts impresarios in business. This is particularly welcome, as I have had to cancel this summer’s music festival here at the Hall. Over the years this has become something of a fixture in the calendar, featuring such favourite acts as the Clement Davies Group (you must know ‘Keep on Standing’), Norman Baker’s Airforce and Joy Division - what a charming girl she was!
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
