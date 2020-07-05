Sunday, July 05, 2020

Wizzard: See My Baby Jive



Posting a snippet about The Move the other day put me in mind of Roy Wood and his later band Wizzard.

I used to be a little embarrassed that I had liked them so much when I was 13, but no more.

Because Roy Wood is a genius and the first three Wizzard singles - Ballpark Incident, See My Baby Jive, Angel Fingers (the last two topped that charts - were superb.

So here is the second of them with no embarrassment at all. Viewing the video today, with its teddy boys and gorillas, I can see the influence of the Bonzos,
