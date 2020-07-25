The latest (and last) Liberator has landed

Liberator 402 is with subscribers and will be the last printed issue of the magazine.
In future it will be a free online publication. If you sign up to the Liberator mailing list on the magazine's website you will be informed each time a new issue is ready to download.
The new issue quizzes the two Liberal Democrat leadership candidates, while Radical Bulletin will tell you:
- which Lib Dem MP is supporting the candidate they were bad-mouthing a year ago
- about ructions in Lib Dem LGBT+
- what has happened to Your Liberal Britain
We will now take a deep breath before starting a new week of Lord Bonkers' Diary on Monday.
