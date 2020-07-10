"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, July 10, 2020
Shrubs stolen in Stow-on-the-Wold
This sad story of rural crime, nominated by a reader of Liberal England, wins the Cotswold Journal our Headline of the Day Award.
