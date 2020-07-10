Ed Davey calls for action on pollution of the Wye

Powys's County Times reports that last month Ed raised concerns about the pollution of the River Wye in the county in the Commons.
Though its report seems to refer to a written question from Ed, the paper quotes him at length:
Ah well, no man who loves the rivers of the Welsh border can be all bad. And generating local newspaper coverage across the region from a written question is impressive.
"Our natural environment is precious and there is none more precious than Wales’ beautiful River Wye," Sir Ed said in the House of Commons last month."I have very fond memories of youth hostelling along the River Wye with school friends and it is a vital resource to both the natural environment and the economy in Wales."We clearly need to see an action plan drawn up between Powys County Council and the Welsh and UK Governments that protects this beautiful river, the tourist economy that it sustains and supports the farming community that is helping feed the nation."
