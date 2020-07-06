Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, July 06, 2020
Farewell Ennio Morricone
I have just seen a clip of Morricone saying his music for spaghetti westerns was not his best work, but I still think this is wonderful.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 11:59 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a comment