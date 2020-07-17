The Judith Stone near East Farndon

Geologists maintain that it is a glacial erratic - a stone differing in size and type from those found in the area because a retreating glacier left it there when the Ice Age went out of fashion.
Historians say Judith was a niece of William the Conqueror and was granted land hereabouts. And. as a local landmark, the stone was used as a boundary marker/
I visited it decades ago and was back there again today. I found the East Farndon Psychogeographical Society (Ovine Division) holding a meeting when I arrived.
Could I arrange for Iain Sinclair to come and address them? they asked. Or maybe John Rogers?
I also found that some joker had left a slice of a quartzite rock next to it.
