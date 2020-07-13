Keep Britain Bona

How, you will ask, did this ever get broadcast in the 1960s?
The answer is that Kenneth Horne was seen by the powers that be at the BBC as a safe pair of hands and a good sort. "If Horne's involved it's probably all right."
Hugh Paddick and Kenneth Williams' Julian and Sandy proved wildly popular with listeners and were saved for the end of the show to stop them going anywhere, much as Peter Sellers' Bluebottle had been on The Goon Show a decade before.
Incidentally Kenneth Horne's father Silvester Horne was a Liberal MP and a celebrated orator. I once went to visit his grave in Church Stretton.
But then Hugh Paddick is a distant cousin of the Lib Dem peer Brian Paddick.
