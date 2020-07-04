My photograph was taken at the old lead mine at Snailbeach in Shropshire and shows the remains of the Snailbeach District Railways.
This line ran from the mine to transshipment sidings near Pontesbury, which was on the GWR branch to Minsterley.
The line to the mine had ceased working by 1947 and its three locomotives were cut up there in 1950. It continued to serve a quarry nearer Pontesbury until 1961, but latterly a tractor was used as motive power on uphill journeys.
