Six of the Best 945

"The committee received just one, anonymous submission from a supplier. It said that they supplied Boohoo, Missguided, ASOS and others, and that all these brands were constantly asking suppliers to reduce their prices. Even when CEOs and managers at top brands knew the cost of clothing, the witness said, they squeezed prices and watched wages get cut." Olivia Windham Stewart on Leicester's garment trade.
"Black people don’t climb. Africans do not ski. That’s white-people behaviour. I have been hearing all this most of my life." Sahra Ali asks if we can make the great outdoors truly inclusive.
"[Fred] Titmus was in the middle of a brief spell as Surrey’s head coach. He would later become an England selector and is one of several illustrious names to come up more than once when black players discuss the everyday racism of the times." Former Surrey player Lonsdale Skinner recounts his experience of racism in cricket.
"Gasholders are at once contentious and evocative, loved and loathed by sections of society." Historic England offers an introduction to them.
Graham McCann dissects the relationship between Rodney Bewes and James Bolam.
No comments:
Post a comment