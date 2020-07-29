It's make your mind up time and I have decided I shall be voting for Layla Moran in the Liberal Democrat leadership contest.
The contest has been billed as one between Layla's ideas and Ed Davey's competence, which is rather unfair on both candidates.
I voted for Ed last time round because of his clear policy offer, but I have not seen any difference in competence between him and Layla this time. I am therefore going with Layla's more ambitious vision for out party and winning personality.
Ed's supporters are quick to remind us that we are competing with the Conservatives in the seats we have some hope of gaining next time round.
But I worry about the thinking behind this. I don't want to see the Lib Dems reduced to a party that expends its energies on not upsetting moderate Conservatives in a dozen or so seats in the Home Counties.
So it's Layla for me.
