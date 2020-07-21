From the Judith Stone to Ten Locks Village

I returned from the Judith Stone along a bridleway, which began with views of Market Harborough and a lovely descent through a wood. A couple passed me going uphill and by the time they reached the top they had revealed themselves as spectral.
Then I emerged from the woods into a partially finished housing estate, Ten Locks Village, complete with Covid precautions.
The estate was not on my elderly large-scale map and I had to ask directions to find my way out of it. Eventually I emerged at Fardon Fields Farm Shop.
