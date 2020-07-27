"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, July 27, 2020
The Southwell branch in colour (1956)
A little bit of Nottinghamshire railway goodness, with Caudwell's Mill very much in evidence at Southwell station.
This passenger shuttle from Rolleston Junction lasted until 1959 and goods services until 1964.
