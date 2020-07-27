Monday, July 27, 2020

The Southwell branch in colour (1956)


A little bit of Nottinghamshire railway goodness, with Caudwell's Mill very much in evidence at Southwell station.

This passenger shuttle from Rolleston Junction lasted until 1959 and goods services until 1964.
