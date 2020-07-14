Dominic Cummings boosts business in Barnard Castle

Good news from the Evening Express, which refuses to be confined to its Aberdeen beat:
Businesses in Barnard Castle have noted an upturn in visitors as lockdown eased after it was made famous by Dominic Cummings’ controversial family trip.TV antiques expert David Harper who has a shop in the picturesque market town said local businesses could never have afforded the exposure Barnard Castle received from the affair.Mr Cummings visited the riverside at Barnard Castle on Easter Saturday after traveling from London to Durham to stay at a property on his parents’ farm when he and his wife fell ill.The Downing Street adviser said they took a trip to Barnard Castle, where he was spotted by a retired chemistry teacher, as he planned to travel back to London the next day and he wanted to check he could drive safely, particularly as his “eyesight seemed to have been affected by the disease”.That comment led to many jokes about opticians in the town.Indeed, brewers BrewDog have sold more than 810,000 cans of their IPA called Barnard Castle Eye Test.
