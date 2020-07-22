Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Malcolm Saville identifies the flaw in government plans for a register of foreign spies







Bloomberg reports:
The U.K. could require foreign states to name their spies operating in the country on a government register, under a crackdown being considered by ministers.
It's an interesting idea, but I wonder if those ministers have taken into account this penetrating observation by one of the Morton twins in the final chapter of Mystery at Witchend:
"I say," Dickie broke in, "spies are awful liars aren't they?"
nigel hunter said...

Do these Tories who stole their power really believe themselves or are they going to wallow in their own stupidity!!??

22 July, 2020 22:53

