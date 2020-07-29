Lord Bonkers' Diary: Layla Moran’s radical stance

vote for Layla Moran.
Apologies to whoever it was who first made this joke on Twitter.
Wednesday
With the village hall being a little too cosy to permit of social distancing, we now hold our discotheques for the young people on the green.
Whilst spinning the discs, I observe that many erstwhile dancers are standing stock still with their feet planted and arms at various angles – rather as if they have remembered an urgent appointment whilst halfway through a pull shot. I ask one young lady the reason for this.
"It’s Layla Moran’s radical stance," she explains.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
