Whatever happened to Little Bowden Junction signal box?

My photo, taken in 1980 or thereabouts, shows Little Bowden Junction signal box in Market Harborough.
It stood on the Midland main line until the major resignalling project of 1987. That, however, was not the end of its story.
The box was taken down and re-erected at the Coventry Steam Railway Centre, which later became the Electric Railway Museum.
This closed in 2017 when the city council declined to renew its lease because the site was wanted for redevelopment.
I have found reports that at least some of the locomotive and rolling stock found homes elsewhere, but nothing about Little Bowden Junction box.
Does anyone know what happened to it?
