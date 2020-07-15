"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
York residents continue to find big food as woman ‘shocked’ by huge crisp
Not for the first time, the York daily paper The Press wins our Headline of the Day Award.
