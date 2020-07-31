Alan Knott turns the Trent Bridge Ashes test in 1977

In the midst of some philosophical worrying I blogged the other day about the 1997 Ashes test at Trent Bridge and Alan Knott:
At this point Alan Knott came in and began batting with his usual impish brilliance. This had the effect of waking Boycott, who had seemed genuinely distraught at Randall's demise, and the two of them put on over 200. England made 364 and went on to win the test.
You can see Knott's innings in the video above.
The editing is a little unfair to Boycott, who hit 11 boundaries in his own century.
And, as a bonus, here is Ian Botham's first wicket, which was taken on the first day of this test.
