Friday, July 24, 2020

Ed Davey's campaign found to have breached data rules

This statement appeared on the party website yesterday:
Returning Officer's Ruling 23rd July 2020

A complaint has been made by an individual about Ed Davey’s 2020 campaign’s use of data gathered in his 2019 leadership campaign for direct marketing.

The party has taken legal advice and received representations from the campaign. 

The party’s advice concludes that a technical breach has occurred in relation to specific consents. We have advised the campaign of the issues, and have required the campaign to cease using the affected data now and to gain new consents before using it again.
