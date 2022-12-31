Annual trip to Charles Kennedy’s grave in Clunes. Seven years since his death and oh my has politics changed for the worse since then … playing the lament that was played there at his funeral. Lovely tune. The cold playing slight havoc with one or two notes! pic.twitter.com/vaiAFCpH8M— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) December 31, 2022
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Alastair Campbell's lament for Charles Kennedy
