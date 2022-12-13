Talking Pictures TV to broadcast Crown Court

Great news! Talking Pictures TV is to broadcast Crown Court, the ITV daytime programme from the 1970s that I praised last month.
Old Time Review reports that screening will start in January and also the remarkable news that all 879 episodes of Crown Court still exist. It ran from 1972 to 1984.
I explained the attractions of the series in my November post:
Crown Court was the ITV daytime programme you watched if you were off school with a cold. Across four days, a trial was presented and a verdict then given by a jury of members of the public.
The stories were appealing, but what I did not appreciate when I first saw it was how extraordinary the cast often was. Week after week, rising young actors mingled with declining legends.
As an exampled of its charms, here is Patrick Troughton giving evidence in his own defence.
And you should also follow Ivan Kirby's blog Fulchester Crown Court.
