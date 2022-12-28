Shropshire Lib Dems win stay of execution for Acton Scott farm

This means the decision by the council to end its 47-year involvement with the site will not yet be put into practice.
The Shropshire Star quotes the Lib Dem group as saying the marketing and publicity for Acton Scott is "poor and almost non-existent", and that "the value of the enterprise to the local economy is vastly undervalued"
Only a few years ago, Acton Scott seemed never to be off our television screens and I hope a way of saving the set up there can be found.
But it has to be recognised that councils across the country face heavy pressure on their budgets, which began with the Coalition's decision to concentrate public spending cuts in local government.
One day we Lib Dems will have to acknowledge that this policy went against everything we had campaigned for before 2010.
