Steve Winwood: Christmas is Now Drawing Near at Hand

In his best John Barleycorn Must Die voice, Steve Winwood casts a bit of a damper on proceedings. Like John Barleycorn, this song can be found on the Watersons' LP Frost and Fire.
Winwood's version appeared on A Very Special Christmas 3, a charity album produced in aid of the Special Olympics.
Mainly Norfolk tells us:
In the Journal of the Folk-Song Society for 1914 you will find a number of versions of Christmas Now Is Drawing Near At Hand, collected by Vaughan Williams and Sharp in various locations, but particularly in the West Midlands and counties adjoining Wales.
