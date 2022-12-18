Choir of St John's College, Cambridge: Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

Jesus Christ the Apple Tree is an 18th-century poem whose author is not known. The setting here is by the 20th-century English composer Elizabeth Poston.
At the beginning of the second world war, says Wikipedia, Poston joined the BBC and became director of music in the European Service. She is said to have used gramophone records to send coded messages to agents in Europe.
She also played the piano at the wartime National Gallery lunchtime concerts organised by Myra Hess.
