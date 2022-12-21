Legal issue delays plans for derelict Market Harborough site

Every town has a few neglected sites. This one in Northampton Road, Market Harborough, had been earmarked by the council for a coach park.
That decision, which was announced in 2018, was a sign of how many visitors we now get. But it was put on hold two years later as Covid bit.
Recently there has been a campaign to turn it into a garden to commemorate the late Queen's platinum jubilee.
But, reports Harborough FM, a legal issue involving the mobile phone mast on the site is holding up any redevelopmen of the site..
So it will remain in this state of agreeable neglect for a while yet.
