Monday, December 26, 2022

In which Stratford Johns is a real gent

From the early Sixties until the rise of John Thaw as Regan of The Sweeney in the Seventies, Stratford Johns as Charlie Barlow was the most famous police officer on television. 

The character began in Z-Cars, then appeared in the spin-off series Softly Softly and was finally employed by the Home Office in Barlow. 

Which makes this story about him from Stan Collins - I was on the Liberal Democrats' federal policy with him years ago - all the more impressive:

Stan added in a later tweet that no one sad anything at the time, but some returned over the next few days to ask if if had been Stratford Johns who served them,
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)