Lord Bonkers 30 years ago: The rediscovery of Charles James Fox's left kneecap

A little context... In October 1992 John Major's government had announced plans to close almost all Britain's remaining coal mines. Demonstrations broke out in genteel places like Cheltenham and Paddy Ashdown joined John Smith in speaking at a trade union rally in London.
Over to Lord B.
Saturday
Quite the most striking development of recent weeks has been the new-found popularity if coal mining. Where once the best county families hastened to put their sons' names for Eton or Harrow, they now clamour to get them into Vane Tempest of Point of Ayr.
Such has been the enthusiasm displayed that I spend the day giving serious thought to reopening Bonkers Main. I have seldom ventured down the pit of late, but during the last war it did prove a useful refuge for the choicer items from the National Liberal Club's cellar and some priceless relics of Whig statesmen.
Thus, though the Rutland coalfield was never among the most profitable, we may yet be cheered by the rediscovery of Charles James Fox's left kneecap.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10,
No comments:
Post a Comment