Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Kids' ward evacuated after pensioner shows up at A&E with World War One bomb up his a*se




The Daily Star wins our Headline of the Day Award for this story from France.

No, it doesn'r involve an elderly clergyman with a bomb up his apse.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)