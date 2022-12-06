The Ronettes: Sleigh Ride

Phil Spector released his album A Christmas Gift for You in 1963. It contained a collection of secular Christmas standards reworked in his unique 'wall of sound' style.
The tune for Sleigh Ride was composed by Leroy Anderson in 1948, with the lyrics added two years later by Mitchell Paris.
The Ronettes were a Manhattan girl group, led by Veronica Veronica Bennett who began an affair with Spector around the time this track was recorded. She married him in 1968, only to flee four years later.
In 2008 Spector was convicted of the murder of the actress Lana Clarkson, He died in prison last year.
Merry Christmas!
No comments:
Post a Comment