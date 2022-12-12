Monday, December 12, 2022

Jess Dandy: I Wonder as I Wander

I Wonder as I Wander was written by the American folklorist and singer John Jacob Niles, based on a fragment of folk song he collected in the Appalachians in 1933. It has since become a favourite Christmas hymn.


Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)