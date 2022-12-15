Joni Mitchell: River

A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that. – Joni Mitchell
American Songwriter explains:
River reveals one of Mitchell’s most vulnerable moments in songwriting, opening up about a breakup and the deep bond that’s difficult to shake. The lyrics of River are thought to have been inspired by the end of Mitchell’s relationship with musician Graham Nash; the two dated from 1968 through 1970.
River comes from Joni Mitchell's classic album Blue and has been recorded more times by other artists than any song of hers except Both Sides Now.
