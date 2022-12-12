Victor Lewis-Smith, BBC Radio York and Stanley Unwin

The death of the broadcaster Victor Lewis-Smith was announced today and John Jefferson, the first manager of BBC Radio York, shared his memories of him with the city's commercial station York Mix:
"When we were setting up Radio York we were trying to find people who weren’t little grey men.
"Victor had just left the university music department with a trail of interesting stories behind him – larger than life stories. He walked into our lives and we took him on.
"Wisely or unwisely, we gave him a Sunday morning show called News Buff.
"And we were absolutely amazed by the sorts of creativity he brought to that – he had a very different way of using radio to amuse people.
"I sense that, if it was today’s BBC, both Victor and probably myself would have had the sack a long time ago.
"But it’s nearly 40 years ago, and we were able to give people a bit of free rein to try and create something that was different and Victor was very, very different – and probably about the most talented person I’ve ever actually worked with."
My memory of those years is that Lewis-Smith was regularly sacked and then reinstated, but it's all a long time ago.
Anyway, I was sad to hear of his death. I remember his creativity as a broadcaster, and any man who gave Stanley Unwin work is to be admired.
