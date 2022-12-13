David Essex: A Winter's Tale

Mike Batt explains:
David Essex rang me late in 1982 - just after my return from Australia, and asked if I could write him a Christmas hit. It was already late October so we didn't have much time. I was due to be writing with Tim Rice the following day ... so I told Tim about the David Essex request, and we started thinking of ideas. ... we wrote a bit of the chorus and two lines of the verse, and then when Tim had gone home I sat and worked on it, coming up with the finished chorus and the second verse lyrics.
A Winter's Tale reached number 2 and I'm always happy to hear it in the supermarket this time of year.
No comments:
Post a Comment