Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to be closed for months

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway has been forced to close. perhaps until Easter, because of the condition of a wall on a neighbouring property owned by the town council.
Dr Malvern Tipping, the director of the railway, told the Shropshire Star:
"There will be two effects: on local passengers who use the service every day to go to work or the shops - although a lot stay at home more as a result of the pandemic - and to tourists.
"We've had a big boost in passenger travel from tourists, so this will create a big problem if they are now disinclined to come to the town. This will hit the local economy so we're pushing for this job to be done quickly."
It will be scant consolation to him today, but four years ago Dr Tipping won our Name of the Day Award.
I strongly recommend a visit when this railway is operating again, It's the sort of thing you expect to find at the seaside, not by the Severn in Shropshire.
